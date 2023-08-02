Event Description

The Blue Devils' Wicked Wheels Car Fest, presented by Springfield Local Schools and The Countertop Shop, Elizabeth Scott, White Family Dealerships, Yoder Machinery, is returning to the campus of Springfield HIgh School (1470 S McCord Road in Holland, OH) on WEDNESDAY, August 2, 2023! Amazing vehicles, food trucks, family-oriented activities, live music and more!

