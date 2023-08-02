Home / Events / Blue Devils’ Wicked Wheels Car Fest

Blue Devils’ Wicked Wheels Car Fest

Aug 02, 2023
4:00 pm
1470 S McCord Road
Holland, OH United States
Car Show
Event Description

The Blue Devils' Wicked Wheels Car Fest, presented by Springfield Local Schools and The Countertop Shop, Elizabeth Scott, White Family Dealerships, Yoder Machinery, is returning to the campus of Springfield HIgh School (1470 S McCord Road in Holland, OH) on WEDNESDAY, August 2, 2023! Amazing vehicles, food trucks, family-oriented activities, live music and more!

Details

Venue:
Springfield High School
1470 S McCord Road
Holland, OH United States

Date:
August 2
Time:
4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Website:
Events can change and mistakes occasionally happen. Before making plans to attend please verify the event is still on for the listed date and time by visiting the event website above or contact information in the flyer or event description.

